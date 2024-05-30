Varney: Biden can't win re-election if he can't get Black voters back

During his "My Take," on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Biden is getting "desperate" to turn things around with Black voters after a Fox poll showed the president dropped a disastrous 19 points with the important voting group.

STUART VARNEY: Last time around, candidate Biden took 91% of the Black vote.

This year, according to the Fox poll, he gets 72%.

Dropping 19 points with such an important group is a disaster.

Biden can't get himself re-elected if he can't win all those voters back.

That's why President Biden is now going all out. Look at his schedule just for this month.

He gave the commencement address at Morehouse, a predominantly Black college.

He addressed the NAACP in Detroit.

He spoke at the National Museum of African American history and Culture.

He's appeared on popular Black radio programs, like "The Big Tigger Morning Show" and "The Truth with Sherwin Williams."

In Philadelphia on Tuesday, he and the vice president launched the "Black voters for Biden-Harris" campaign.

With a packed schedule like that, you can see the desperation. He has only five months to turn things around.

So, his speeches include a laundry list of what he says he's done for Black voters.

Everything from removing lead pipes, to promoting Blacks to high office, and of course, the inevitable charge of racism leveled at Donald Trump.

In Philadelphia, he said Trump wanted to tear gas the Black folks who were peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd.

Two points here. First, he's pandering. Tim Scott says on X, "Next stop on the Pander Express."

That’s not what Joe Biden wants to hear from a Black senator.

Second, minorities are very aware of Democrats who appear in front of Black audiences only when there's an election coming.

That accusation stings. There's one thing the president can't get around; inflation.

It hurts low-income folks more than anyone else and that’s something that’s not lost on the Black voters Biden is targeting.

