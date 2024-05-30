Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Varney: Biden can't win re-election if he can't get Black voters back

Black voters are 'very aware' of Democrats who appear only during election season, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens packed schedule is evidence hes desperate to turn things around with Black voters. video

Stuart Varney: Biden cant win re-election if he cant get Black voters back

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens packed schedule is evidence hes desperate to turn things around with Black voters.

During his "My Take," on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Biden is getting "desperate" to turn things around with Black voters after a Fox poll showed the president dropped a disastrous 19 points with the important voting group.

STUART VARNEY: Last time around, candidate Biden took 91% of the Black vote.

This year, according to the Fox poll, he gets 72%.

INFLATION DRIVING HISPANIC, BLACK VOTERS TO GOP AS AMERICANS POSTPONE VACATIONS, EAT OUT LESS: POLL

Dropping 19 points with such an important group is a disaster.

Joe Biden Philadelphia rally

U.S. President Joe Biden takes the stage at a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Biden can't get himself re-elected if he can't win all those voters back. 

That's why President Biden is now going all out. Look at his schedule just for this month. 

He gave the commencement address at Morehouse, a predominantly Black college.

BIDEN TELLS BLACK VOTERS HE WILL PUT PROGRESSIVES ON SUPREME COURT IN SECOND TERM

He addressed the NAACP in Detroit. 

He spoke at the National Museum of African American history and Culture.

He's appeared on popular Black radio programs, like "The Big Tigger Morning Show" and "The Truth with Sherwin Williams."

In Philadelphia on Tuesday, he and the vice president launched the "Black voters for Biden-Harris" campaign.

close
Rob Smith is Problematic podcast host Rob Smith on the Biden policies he claims are hurting all Americans. video

Biden's approval rating among Black voters sees substantial drop: Rob Smith

Rob Smith is Problematic podcast host Rob Smith on the Biden policies he claims are hurting all Americans.

With a packed schedule like that, you can see the desperation. He has only five months to turn things around.

So, his speeches include a laundry list of what he says he's done for Black voters. 

Everything from removing lead pipes, to promoting Blacks to high office, and of course, the inevitable charge of racism leveled at Donald Trump

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SEEKS TO HALT SLIDE WITH BLACK VOTERS WITH NEW INITIATIVE

In Philadelphia, he said Trump wanted to tear gas the Black folks who were peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd. 

Two points here. First, he's pandering. Tim Scott says on X, "Next stop on the Pander Express." 

That’s not what Joe Biden wants to hear from a Black senator.

close
Tezlyn Figaro on election, Democrats video

Black voters will hold Biden administration accountable: Former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer

Tezlyn Figaro on election, Democrats

Second, minorities are very aware of Democrats who appear in front of Black audiences only when there's an election coming. 

That accusation stings. There's one thing the president can't get around; inflation.

It hurts low-income folks more than anyone else and that’s something that’s not lost on the Black voters Biden is targeting.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE