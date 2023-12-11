Biden border crisis exposing US to 'exceedingly high' sabotage risk as Chinese migrant encounters rise: Expert

Open border policies are putting the U.S. at risk of CCP infiltration, according to some experts, including one who warned that the "sabotage risk" of a Chinese migrant influx is "exceedingly high."

"The Communist Party is using that open border to infiltrate people who look like saboteurs, and they're linking up with these secret Chinese facilities like that lab in Reedley, California, that had at least 20 pathogens, including Ebola, and almost a thousand mice that have been genetically engineered to spread disease," Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow, and "The Coming Collapse of China" author, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

"There is a sabotage risk, which is exceedingly high, and it's not just the Chinese, it's the Iranians and Syrians and Venezuelans."

CHINESE NATIONALS CROSSING US BORDER WITH ‘REALLY DISTURBING’ INTENTIONS, EXPERT WARNS

Chang's concerns follow the unearthing of a secret bio-lab in California that, according to a House report, had ties to the Chinese government.

It also follows exclusive NewsNation footage showing a line of neatly-dressed Chinese migrants encountered in the Golden State and coincides with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data indicating that encounters with Chinese migrants across all borders and points of entry have risen sharply within the past year.

According to the outlet, hundreds of Chinese migrants are living in "makeshift camps" in Jacumba Hot Springs while awaiting processing. NewsNation's report also stated the migrants expressed a desire to flee the Chinese communist government and seek asylum.

The "sabotage risk" of potentially dangerous entrants has led many to wonder when the next major terrorist attack could take place on U.S. soil.

REPORTER SAYS HE FILMED HUNDREDS OF MILITARY-AGE CHINESE MEN HEADING TOWARD US IN MIGRANT GROUPS

"It took only 19 terrorists on 9/11 to kill 2,977 Americans in one day, and what we're allowing is thousands of potential saboteurs into our country. There's no words to describe the Biden policy," Chang told "Mornings with Maria."

The composition of Chinese migrants entering the U.S. has changed over time, Chang noted, stressing that, while families once came together, there are no families in the video.

FOX NEWS FOOTAGE SHOWS RELEASE OF CHINESE NATIONALS INTO US AMID MASSIVE SPIKE IN ENCOUNTERS

He also argued that U.S. officials fail to recognize the threat of open border policies, alleging that there are "a lot" of "pro-Iran elements" in the State Department and National Security Council.

"I just have to assume that this is intentional to create that infrastructure of terrorism in our country," he continued.

"You've got to remember that 9/11 deal this year when President Biden gave clemency to five Iranian operatives. Only two of them decided to go back to Iran. Three were released into the US. And, remember, we're still providing Secret Service protection to mid-level Trump officials because they're under threat of assassination by Iranian operatives."