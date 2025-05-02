The beginning of Trump's 'golden age' is here and putting 'more money' in your pocket, labor secretary says

The Trump administration is reportedly feeling good after a better-than-expected April jobs report, as Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer claims this marks the beginning of a new golden age.

"With President Trump at the helm, I'm telling you, he mentioned to the American people over and over again that the golden age was coming. I will tell you, the golden age is here," the secretary said Friday on "Varney & Co."

"This is another great jobs report, exactly what the market expected, better than expected. And I couldn't be more honored to serve under the president with these jobs numbers," Chavez-DeRemer added. "And now as I continue on the road, we're gonna keep pounding the pavement and these numbers are gonna continue to go up."

The Department of Labor reported Friday that employers added 177,000 jobs in April. That figure was above the estimate of economists polled by LSEG, though it was cooler than the 185,000 added in March — which was initially announced as a gain of 228,000.

U.P.S. CUTTING 20K JOBS DUE TO FEWER AMAZON SHIPMENTS

The unemployment rate was 4.2%, unchanged from a month ago and in line with the LSEG estimate.

Government payrolls added 10,000 jobs in April across all levels of government. The decline of 9,000 jobs in the federal government was more than offset by gains of 6,000 in state government and 13,000 in local government.

Health care employment also saw notable boosts, while manufacturing payrolls declined by 1,000 jobs.

"People want their public officials or their public employees to be close to them. And this is exactly that trend that we're seeing," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Despite a negative manufacturing number, the labor secretary pointed out that she’s not disappointed or discouraged.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"With the investment of these large companies back into [the] American workforce and the American manufacturing sector, transportation, health care, we're seeing the jobs tick up, and it is gonna be my job to get out on the road to increase that workforce for manufacturing," she said.

"And we are gonna make sure that our workforce is skilled, re-skilled, up-skilled, because that is what the American worker deserves to keep more money in their pocket."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.