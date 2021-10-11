Maria Bartiromo live at Texas border as 60,000 migrants trek to US

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo traveled to Texas to observe Biden's border crisis as 60,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, make the trek to the U.S. The "Mornings with Maria" host, on Monday, explained how the Mexican cartels are getting "smarter and better" at distracting the border agents.

MARIA BARTIROMO: So the Mexican cartels are getting smarter and getting better at this, and they know what to do to distract all of the border agents. So what they do is they flood the area with people coming in. Two weeks ago, they flood this area fifteen seventeen thousand people under the bridge. So what has to happen? The border agents have to leave their posts and they have to come and deal with the fifteen thousand people. That leaves hundreds of miles of wide-open terrain so that the cartels can get the drugs through and get the people, the human trafficking through.

They're [Mexican cartels] charging thousands of ten thousand dollars a head to those people they are in charge of who is coming into America. This is truly a humanitarian crisis.

