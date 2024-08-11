'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer warns small businesses facing agenda 'disarming' prosperity: 'We need a change'

Small businesses are under siege in America and the country needs a change, "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer warned viewers during Saturday's "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

Taffer, who has helped hundreds of failing businesses regain footing, told Kilmeade that higher costs and lower traffic have created a recipe for disaster, leading many in the restaurant industry with no choice but to file for bankruptcy.

"I drive through a downtown area, and I see all the vacant stores. I don't [just] see vacant stores. I see crushed families and crushed dreams. The impact is powerful," he said.

LAS VEGAS RIDESHARE DRIVERS LAUD TRUMP'S ‘AWESOME’ NO-TAX-ON-TIPS PLAN AS HARRIS HOLDS RALLY ACROSS TOWN

"Whether you're on the left or on the right – no matter what your political desires are – prosperity drives everything. No side can implement any agenda if we don't have prosperity… Our government is almost against small business now, and, if we don't protect these businesses, how do we keep unemployment low? How do we have the tax base to grow and develop our country? Do research and development new products?"

He continued, "Everything falls apart without prosperity, and we are facing a continuing agenda that I believe is disarming our ability to find that prosperity. We need a change."

Taffer's comments come on the heels of a discussion surrounding former President Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips for workers in the service industry if elected in November, a promise that garnered attention in the subsequent months.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RIPS UNION THAT REJECTED HIS TIPS PLEDGE WHILE ENDORSING HARRIS: ‘CONTINUE TO BE PUPPETS’

Vice President Harris mirrored that pledge at a campaign rally in Las Vegas over the weekend, prompting Trump to accuse her of stealing the idea.

Taffer, weighing in on that proposal, praised it as a "win-win" for workers and consumers alike.

"Sure it does [help service industry workers]." he said.

"In essence, it puts 25% or more of the tips back in their pocket. As a consumer, I like that, too. If I leave a $20 tip or whatever my tip is, I like the idea that 100% of it's going to the employee, so it's a win-win, and it does give our employees a substantial raise, and they go home with that money every night. That's terrific."