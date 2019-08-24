‘Bachelorette’ contestant involved in Chrisley family sextortion drama

More drama is unfolding for the “Chrisley Knows Best” family off-camera.

Reality-show realtor Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie are facing conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion charges – and now, the patriarch is accused of trying to extort his own daughter. According to TMZ, the FBI is now investigating claims Chrisley attempted to blackmail Lindsie with a sex tape of her and season 12 “Bachelorette” contestant Robby Hayes.

TMZ reported that Hayes has cooperated with the investigation and submitted evidence to the feds.

The reality star, from JoJo Fletcher’s season, recently broke his silence on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast, explaining he and Lindsie didn’t make a sex tape, but were instead caught on a puppy camera while spending the night on a friend’s couch.

“No consent from either end, which kind of debunks [the sex tape claim],” he explained.

Lindsie spoke with HLN’s “Morning Express,” and said she was mortified her father tried to extort her with the footage.

Her father has denied the allegations of sextortion in a statement to Fox News.

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Broadcasting on his own podcast this weekend, Chrisley said it doesn’t matter what his daughter says, “she is forgiven for what has happened in this investigation that she has contributed to. She’s forgiven for what she’s gonna do today, and tomorrow.”

Todd and his wife each face up to 30 years behind bars for the 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges lodged against them.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

