Arkansas to become first state to cut ties with PBS: 'Not feasible'

Arkansas is set to become the first state to sever ties with PBS, after the commission that oversees public television in the state voted to end its contract with the broadcast company.

The eight-member Arkansas Educational Television Commission announced on Thursday that it plans to disaffiliate from PBS starting July 1.

The commission, which is made up entirely by governor-appointed members, pointed to annual membership dues of about $2.5 million that it described as "simply not feasible."

The announcement also cited the unexpected loss of federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was defunded by Congress earlier this year and has since begun winding down operations. The ending of CPB comes as President Donald Trump has targeted public media by accusing it of spewing left-wing-biased political and cultural views.

CPB helps fund PBS and NPR, but most of its funding is distributed to more than 1,500 local public TV and radio stations across the U.S.

With the move to disaffiliate, PBS Arkansas will rebrand as Arkansas TV.

Programming is expected to remain largely the same before July 1, at which point the network plans to focus on locally produced content.

"Public television in Arkansas is not going away," PBS Arkansas Executive Director and CEO Carlton Wing, also a former Republican state representative, said in a statement.

"In fact, we invite you to join our vision for an increased focus on local programming, continuing to safeguard Arkansans in times of emergency and supporting our K-12 educators and students. … We are confident that we can secure ongoing and increased support from individual donors, foundation partners and corporate sponsors who see the value in investing in new local programming that serves our state," he continued.

A PBS spokesperson said in a statement to Arkansas outlet KNWA that the commission’s decision "is a blow to Arkansans who will lose free, over the air access to quality PBS programming they know and love."

Although Arkansas is the first state to end its affiliation with PBS, Alabama considered a similar move last month before choosing to continue its contract with the broadcaster following public backlash.