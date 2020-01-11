Ariana Grande will perform at Grammys, despite controversy last year

Ariana Grande will perform at the Grammy Awards at the end of January -- despite reported issues she had with the event’s executive producer last year.

The “7 Rings” singer made the announcement on her social media accounts on Saturday.

The 26-year-old star posted a promotional picture of herself with the words “Grammy Performer” on the image. Her caption said: “see you jan 26.”

The Recording Academy shared the same picture on Instagram Saturday.

The caption said: “OFFICIAL: #ArianaGrande will perform at the #GRAMMYs Jan. 26!”

According to TMZ, Grande had issues last year with the executive producer of the event, Ken Ehrlich.

He reportedly refused to allow her to perform “7 Rings,” which was her biggest hit single, TMZ reported.

However, when he changed his mind in order to keep Grande on the show, she stepped out because “the whole thing left a bad taste in Ariana’s mouth,” according to the outlet.

The Grammy-winning artist is nominated in five categories this year, including album of the year for "Thank U, Next."

