Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple Music cranks it up on Spotify, Sirius XM in booming audio clash

Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood to headline new shows

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

NEW YORK — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood.

Continue Reading Below

The streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits, focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre. Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians.

APPLE INKS MUSIC DEALS WITH SONY, UNIVERSAL AND WARNER

Apple Music Hits will include shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Huey Lewis.

More than a dozen country acts will debut shows on Apple Music Country, including Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Rissi Palmer, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen and “This Is Us” actress and singer Chrissy Metz.

This combination photo shows, from left, Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood who will host radio shows on Apple Music. The streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits, focused on popular s

This is a shot across the bow of rival audio services like Sirius XM and Spotify.

Sirius, available in autos, home devices and as an app, features shows with the likes of Melissa Ethridge, Bruce Springsteen and the original VJs from MTV while Spotify features music-focused programs such as "AM/PM" which features musicians talking about the music they listen to in the mornings and evenings. Musicians who have appeared include Wolf Alice and Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs.

SPOTIFY SIGNS PODCAST DEAL WITH DC COMICS SUPERHEROES

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SIRISIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.95-0.04-0.75%
SPOTSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY256.80-3.11-1.20%

Apple Music also announced Tuesday that its popular Beats 1 radio station — featuring shows hosted by Billie Eilish, Elton John and Lil Wayne — will be renamed to Apple Music 1. It will launch new shows hosted by Nile Rodgers, J Balvin, Young M.A and other acts.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Long the leader in offering podcasts Apple has recently seen Spotify become very aggressive in this area and Sirus now offers many of its popular shows such as Howard Stern live as well as on-demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS