Apple Music cranks it up on Spotify, Sirius XM in booming audio clash

NEW YORK — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood.

The streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits, focused on popular songs of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre. Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians.

Apple Music Hits will include shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Huey Lewis.

More than a dozen country acts will debut shows on Apple Music Country, including Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Rissi Palmer, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen and “This Is Us” actress and singer Chrissy Metz.

This is a shot across the bow of rival audio services like Sirius XM and Spotify.

Sirius, available in autos, home devices and as an app, features shows with the likes of Melissa Ethridge, Bruce Springsteen and the original VJs from MTV while Spotify features music-focused programs such as "AM/PM" which features musicians talking about the music they listen to in the mornings and evenings. Musicians who have appeared include Wolf Alice and Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs.

Apple Music also announced Tuesday that its popular Beats 1 radio station — featuring shows hosted by Billie Eilish, Elton John and Lil Wayne — will be renamed to Apple Music 1. It will launch new shows hosted by Nile Rodgers, J Balvin, Young M.A and other acts.

Long the leader in offering podcasts Apple has recently seen Spotify become very aggressive in this area and Sirus now offers many of its popular shows such as Howard Stern live as well as on-demand.

