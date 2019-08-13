Barstool Sports founder tells AOC to take a seat and debate

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has a message for New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Welcome to the thunder dome.

Portnoy's message comes after Ocasio-Cortez suggested he was "likely breaking the law & can be sued" by tweeting he would fire any employee "on the spot" who tried to unionize. A journalist earlier on Tuesday tweeted he would chat with any Barstool employee who was interested in the unionization process.

The never-shy Portnoy responded to the Democratic congresswoman from New York by challenging her to a debate.

FOX Business reached out to spokespersons for Barstool Sports and for Ocasio-Cortez, but did not immediately receive comment.

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.”



ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions.



See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Unionization has grown in popularity in newer digital newsrooms across the country. Journalists at Slate recently unionized and the staff at Buzzfeed recently asked for union recognition. Long established newspapers such as the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times have been unionized for years and are now being joined by other print publications that are expanding into the digital realm such as The New Yorker, New York magazine and The Guardian (U.S.).

As for Portnoy, he is never one to back down from the chance at a debate.

Earlier this year, he challenged Sommerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joe Curtatone to a debate and compared him to a "real-life mob boss" after Curtatone said Barstool attempted to "disguise misogyny, racism & general right-wing lunacy under a "sports" heading."