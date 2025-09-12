Americans shatter fundraising records after Charlie Kirk's tragic death at university event

After conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday, Americans across the country donated millions of dollars through online fundraisers for his family, a surge of support underscoring his influence on the right and the legacy he left behind.

On GiveSendGo’s giving platform, fundraising efforts have amassed more than $2.8 million. The company confirmed to Fox News Digital that one campaign set a record for raising the most money in the shortest period of time.

"GiveSendGo has always been a place where people can immediately respond to crises. Within hours of Charlie’s tragic death, friends and supporters had set up a campaign. The fact that it took off so quickly shows just how deeply his life impacted people and how urgent the desire was to support his family," GiveSendGo co-founder and co-CEO Heather Wilson told Fox News Digital.

"What we’re seeing is that people want to respond quickly when tragedy strikes, and crowdfunding has become one of the primary ways they do that.

"We always remind ourselves that behind every campaign are real people who are hurting. Our responsibility is to provide a safe and secure platform for people to rally around one another in times of need," Wilson added. "When the spotlight is on us, we don’t see it as pressure. We see it as an opportunity to point people back to hope, generosity and community."

The co-founder noted that Americans’ generosity at this moment shows that grief often turns into action.

"When people feel powerless in the face of tragedy, giving becomes a tangible way to express love, solidarity and care," she said. "We also have a prayer button right next to the give button. People who can’t give financially are still able to share hope, encouragement and prayer with the family, and that outpouring has been just as, if not more, moving than the dollars raised. It is exactly what Charlie stood for — a relationship with Jesus."

Several campaigns have also been started on GoFundMe, where a spokesperson told Fox News Digital that people are raising money for Kirk’s wife and children and a permanent memorial at Utah Valley University. Some of the organizers include students from Utah Valley University and Turning Point USA chapter members.

"Our hearts go out to the Kirk family and everyone impacted by this tragedy. At GoFundMe, being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is our top priority," the spokesperson said. "Our team is swiftly reviewing each fundraiser related to this horrific shooting to ensure they are verified and that funds are safely delivered to the intended beneficiaries."

GoFundMe also said there’s a team dedicated to verifying each fundraiser, and it must be clear who the organizer is, who they’re raising funds for and their relationship to the recipient. Verified fundraisers have raised more than $12,000 so far.

If GoFundMe cannot confirm information or verify legitimacy, its system allows for the fundraiser to be removed and donors refunded. The company emphasized its "zero tolerance" policy for misuse or fraud.

"We are actively working with fundraiser organizers to gather information and complete our verification reviews, and we appreciate their cooperation in working with us to help keep the platform safe," the spokesperson continued.

Kirk, a conservative media personality and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot at Utah Valley University while speaking at an event on campus Sept. 10. He died of his injuries at a local hospital, Utah officials said.

President Donald Trump was the first to officially announce Kirk's death, writing on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

During a "Fox & Friends" appearance Friday, Trump announced that the alleged suspect was in custody, saying, "I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him. … Essentially, someone who knew him turned him in."

Utah officials and the FBI confirmed at a press conference Friday morning that the suspect is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson. Trump said he hopes the suspect gets the death penalty if found guilty. He also explained how investigators located the suspect — with help from a minister, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and the suspect’s father.

