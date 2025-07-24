America 'going to win' AI race against China, Trump declares as Meta executive applauds strategy

President Donald Trump is going all in on artificial intelligence, with a top Meta executive voicing strong support for his bold strategy. Speaking at a tech summit in Washington, Trump outlined his vision for a future driven by American innovation and secured by global artificial intelligence leadership.

"America is the country that started the AI race," said President Trump on Wednesday. "And as President of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it."

Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan praised the plan on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, calling the announcement "incredibly important."

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN WARNS OF AI FRAUD CRISIS 'VERY SOON'

"This is about putting our country first, creating good jobs, strengthening our economy, and safeguarding our national security," Kaplan said.

The summit came just as a 180-day deadline passed for the administration’s executive order directing federal agencies to develop a comprehensive AI strategy.

The newly released plan outlines efforts to supercharge innovation, invest in U.S. infrastructure, and lead international standards for AI development and security.

According to administration officials, including White House Science and Tech Policy Director Michael Kratsios and AI adviser David Sacks, the framework is broken into three pillars: accelerating innovation, building infrastructure, and leading international AI diplomacy and security.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES AGAINST TRUMP ADMIN IN LAWSUIT AGAINST GOVERNMENT LABOR UNIONS

The written plan seeks to integrate AI into different sectors, such as healthcare, energy, agriculture, and national defense. The document emphasizes that AI should support, not replace, American workers. It also includes retraining programs for those displaced by automation.

The plan also took aim at the Biden administration, accusing it of stifling innovation and creating a "regulatory regime."

Trump reversed a Biden-era executive order on AI within hours of returning to office in January. That order placed restrictions on powerful AI technologies and required companies to notify the federal government before releasing advanced models.

LINDA MCMAHON SECURES 'MONUMENTAL VICTORY' AGAINST COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN ANTISEMITISM CRACKDOWN

Critics say removing those safeguards raises concerns over AI safety, transparency, and user privacy. But Trump’s team has insisted that innovation is "too important to smother in bureaucracy at this early stage."

Kaplan pointed to China as America’s top AI rival, and said plans such as this are vital to staying ahead.

"We’ve got this very fierce competition going with China," he said. "The Chinese government is all in, in terms of supporting its AI companies, removing obstacles, building massive amounts of energy to power the data centers necessary to build AI.

"If we want to stay ahead, and we want to make sure that the global standards for this technology are set and are based on American values, we're going to have to win the race," he added.