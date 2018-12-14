Amazon Prime offers early 'Aquaman' screenings for subscribers

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to see the superhero flick “Aquaman” a full week before the general public, thanks to a collaboration between the e-commerce giant, Warner Bros. and Atom Tickets.

Prime members can buy up to 10 tickets to see “Aquaman” at more than 1,100 movie theaters around the country on Saturday, six days ahead of the film’s full Dec. 21 release in North America. The offer is available at select AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters and ArcLight Cinemas locations.

“James Wan has created an epic adventure for the big screen,” said Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “Coming together with Amazon to reach their footprint of Prime members in the U.S. is the ideal way for us to bring Aquaman to moviegoers and their families as they kick off their holidays.”

Strong early demand for Prime’s “Aquaman” promotion prompted Amazon to add more than 100 additional theater locations for the early showings. Starring Jason Mamoa of “Game of Thrones” fame, “Aquaman” is expected to pull in roughly $100 million between its Dec. 21 opening and Christmas Day, according to Deadline.

Amazon does not report the exact number of subscribers on its paid platform. However, CEO Jeff Bezos disclosed last April that the company had surpassed 100 million Prime members. Prime costs $119 per year and gives subscribers access to various perks and Amazon platforms, including free two-day shipping.

This isn’t the first time that Amazon has collaborated with a film studio to offer an early film release. The platform teamed up with Sony to hold advance screenings of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” last year.

“Aquaman” is currently “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72 percent rating from critics.