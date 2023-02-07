Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reacts to Warren Buffett's stake: 'Nothing more flattering'

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick joined FOX Business host Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" to describe how he found out billionaire investor Warren Buffett had bought 9% of Activision and weighs in on the company's record fourth quarter.

BOBBY KOTICK: Well, I can't take any credit. We have extraordinary studios and extraordinary teams and the people who work on these projects are the most inspired, creative, talented people in the world, and they've been doing this for a long time, and it's there's – [a] credit to their success.

I go to the meeting every year and there's nothing more flattering than knowing that Warren [Buffett] and Charlie [Munger] own our equity. But I left the meeting after the first half to go back to an 80th birthday party, and my friend Pattie Sellers texted me from the audience, says, "Are you here?" And I said, "No. Why?"

And she said, "Warren just announced that he bought 9% of the company" and so there isn't anything more flattering than having the confidence of Warren and Charlie.