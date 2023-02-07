Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reacts to Warren Buffett's stake: 'Nothing more flattering'

CEO Bobby Kotick claims he wasn't present when Warren Buffett broke the news he had bought into Activision Blizzard

close
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reveals what led to the video game company's record-breaking Q4 earnings results on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reacts to Warren Buffett's stake: 'Nothing more flattering'

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reveals what led to the video game company's record-breaking Q4 earnings results on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick joined FOX Business host Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" to describe how he found out billionaire investor Warren Buffett had bought 9% of Activision and weighs in on the company's record fourth quarter.

MICROSOFT'S BIG BUY OF ACTIVISION MAY BE BLOCKED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

BOBBY KOTICK: Well, I can't take any credit. We have extraordinary studios and extraordinary teams and the people who work on these projects are the most inspired, creative, talented people in the world, and they've been doing this for a long time, and it's there's – [a] credit to their success.

----

I go to the meeting every year and there's nothing more flattering than knowing that Warren [Buffett] and Charlie [Munger] own our equity. But I left the meeting after the first half to go back to an 80th birthday party, and my friend Pattie Sellers texted me from the audience, says, "Are you here?" And I said, "No. Why?" 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And she said, "Warren just announced that he bought 9% of the company" and so there isn't anything more flattering than having the confidence of Warren and Charlie.

close
FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on investing in the stock market on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.' video

Charles Payne to investors: This is how you become the next Warren Buffett

FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on investing in the stock market on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.'