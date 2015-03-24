Yelp reports 2Q profit following loss in the same quarter last year

Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit after posting a loss in the same period a year ago. The company's results beat analysts' expectations.

The San Francisco-based company reported net income of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $878,000, or 1 cent per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a per-share loss of 3 cents.

The online business reviews provider said revenue rose 61 percent to $88.8 million from $55 million in the same quarter a year earlier, and beat Wall Street forecasts. Analysts expected $86.4 million, according to Zacks.

Yelp shares have climbed $6.65, or 9.6 percent, to $75.60 since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased $33.80, or 81 percent, in the last 12 months.

