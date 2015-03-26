Yahoo 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) has beaten estimates for five straight quarters and will go for a sixth when it reports again on Tuesday, July 17, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Yahoo to come in with earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $1.09 billion. Analyst estimates range from 8 cents per share to 28 cents per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved up from 19 cents.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 28.4% to $286.3 million (23 cents a share) from $223 million (17 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue rose 0.6% to $1.22 billion from $1.21 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts think investors should stand pat on Yahoo with 18 of 26 analysts rating it hold. Analyst sentiment has been improving recently, as the average rating risen slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

Recently, the stock price has been rising Since June 21, 2012 business days the stock has risen 30 cents per share. Looking at change over the last three months, from April 13, 2012 and July 10, 2012, the stock price is up 95 cents (6.4%), from $14.87 to $15.82.

Company Fundamental Trends On the heels last quarter's revenue increase, the company is focused on getting back on track after snapping a string of quarters spend in the red. Before climbing in the first quarter, revenue had decreased 23.3% in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, 24% in the third quarter of the last fiscal year and 13.2% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. The company will try to take advantage of the positive momentum from last quarter's income increase heading into this earnings announcement. Profit rose in the first quarter after net income declines during the third quarter of the last fiscal year and fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Tuesday, July 17, 2012

EPS: 20 cents

Revenue Estimate: $1.09 billion

