Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency
Published

World's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance to pay $4B, founder to plead guilty to breaking US law

CEO Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty to criminal charges in a deal with prosecutors

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses his plans to build an oil refinery and reacts to the SEC's lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Kevin O'Leary: Binance is facing 'really serious' charges

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses his plans to build an oil refinery and reacts to the SEC's lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, will pay more than $4 billion in a plea agreement with the U.S. government, FOX Business has confirmed. 

Binance faces multiple criminal charges including conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business, a conspiracy charge and violating the international emergency economic powers act, court records show.

Prosecutors said CEO Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty to violating and causing a financial institution to violate the Bank Secrecy Act and has agreed to pay a $50 million fine, which will be credited against sums paid to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox Business' Susan Li contributed to this report. 