WorkForce West Virginia gets $191K in federal funds to help with re-employment efforts

WorkForce West Virginia is receiving more than $191,000 in federal funding to help West Virginians who are out of work find employment opportunities.

Sen. Joe Manchin says the funds are through the Re-Employment and Eligibility Assessments program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal program helps reduce the number of weeks unemployment insurance benefits are claimed by advancing the re-employment of claimants.

Officials say the funding will be used to conduct in-person assessments at WorkForce West Virginia.

The assessments will include developing individual re-employment plans, providing labor market information, reviewing unemployment benefits eligibility, and providing a referral to relevant re-employment or job training services.