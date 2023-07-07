Winning Mega Millions jackpot drawing for $450 million

The Mega Millions' jackpot for $450 Million took another step forward Friday after nobody matched all six numbers the previous 33 consecutive drawings.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 8, 10, 17, 55, 66, and the Mega Ball was 3. The Megaplier was 3X.

No one won matched all six numbers to win the estimated $450 million Mega Millions' jackpot Friday.

The game's prize has now risen to $480 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million, ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

There was also no grand prize winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers, forcing the jackpot to roll over.

The estimated $450 million jackpot Friday would be worth $225.6 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to Mega Millions.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

