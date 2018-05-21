Will Postal Service’s scratch-and-sniff stamps take edge off deficits, Trump tweets?

The first scratch-and-sniff stamps from the U.S. Postal Service may not narrow its billion-dollar quarterly deficits or quiet critical presidential tweets.

But the Frozen Treats Forever stamps will, as the USPS said Monday in a press release, “add the sweet scent of summer to letters of love, friendship, party invitations and other mailings.”

When the stamps are issued June 20, there will be a dedication ceremony at the Thinkery children’s museum in Austin, Texas.

The designers of the stamps are art director Antonio Alcalá and Leslie Badani, both of Alexandria, Virginia. The stamps showcase the watercolor illustrations of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, California, depicting whimsical representations of frozen treats.

Earlier in May, the U.S. Postal Service reported a total net loss of $1.3 billion during its second quarter.

One month earlier, President Donald Trump ordered a review of the agency’s operations following years of revenue decline. The president has criticized in tweets the Postal Service for charging what he views as too little to ship Amazon’s packages.