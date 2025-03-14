Wild ride for stocks reminder to focus on portfolio vs. politics

Investors stomached big swings in the stock market this week with the S&P 500, the broadest measure of equities, sinking into correction territory spooked by President Trump's ongoing tariff push against Canada and Mexico, while putting the European Union on notice with a potential 200% alcohol tariff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 41488.19 +674.62 +1.65% SP500 S&P 500 5638.94 +117.42 +2.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 17754.08602 +451.07 +2.61%

All three of the major U.S. benchmarks clocked solid gains Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.6%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose over 2%.

Still, for the week, the Dow lost 3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell over 2%.

At the same time, gold, a safe haven, crossed $3,000 per ounce for the first time before pulling back as recession fears ticked up.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - USD ACC 275.23 +0.15 +0.05%

Jason Katz, Managing Director of Katz Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services, is telling his clients to hang tight and to put their political views, whatever they are, aside.

"Take a deep breath, this is not our first rodeo. Clients have been with me five, ten, 20 and, in some cases, 30 years," he told FOX Business. "If you’re diversified, it's not so bad, literally look at your portfolio, look at your bonds, look at your value stocks," he advised, noting the average 60/40 portfolio (60-stocks/40-bonds) is positive on the year, with bonds up about 1.5%.

"Recession is generally not caused by tariffs, rather exogenous events, and it's premature to use the recession word," he noted. "I do expect to see more pro-growth policies in the latter half of the year," he added.

Last weekend, Trump was asked about the potential of a recession.

"This is a period of transition, because what we are doing is very big. We are bringing wealth back to America," Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended Trump’s tactics to bring back "fair trade and reciprocal trade" on Friday to boost steel, aluminum, copper, automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and lumber, while shooting down recession talk.

"In the fourth quarter of 2025, this economy is going to be humming," he said, speaking with Bartiromo.

The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, will release its March decision on interest rates. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, which tracks the probability of rate moves, 99% of market participants expect rates to remain unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50%. The next rate cut could come as early as June, the tool shows, and perhaps a second in July.