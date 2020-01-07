Senate committee approves USMCA trade deal, timing of full Senate vote uncertain
Revamped North American trade deal moves a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, moving the revamped North American trade deal a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks.
The committee advanced the USMCA implementing legislation by a 25-3 vote, drawing opposition from Republican senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)