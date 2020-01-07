Expand / Collapse search
Senate committee approves USMCA trade deal, timing of full Senate vote uncertain

Revamped North American trade deal moves a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks

USMCA won't have a big impact on economic growth: Harvard Economist

Harvard University professor and former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff discusses the impact on the economy of passing the USMCA, how geopolitical events could affect the U.S. economy and policy uncertainty given the 2020 Democratic field.

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, moving the revamped North American trade deal a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks.

The committee advanced the USMCA implementing legislation by a 25-3 vote, drawing opposition from Republican senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)