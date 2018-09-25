Why XO Group Inc. Stock Popped Today

Shares of XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) were up 26% as of 3:00 p.m. EDT Tuesday after the parent company of The Knot agreed to merge with WeddingWire, Inc. in a deal valued at $933 million.

More specifically, WeddingWire will acquire XO Group for $35 per share in cash, good for a 44% premium to XO's 12-month average closing price and a 27% pop from Monday's close.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The combined company will be privately held, with WeddingWire CEO Tim Chi and XO Group CEO Mike Steib serving as co-CEOs. It will also maintain both The Knot and WeddingWire brands as separate consumer products while simultaneously allowing each brand to benefit from their "expansive complementary networks and diversified features." And of course, the combined company will also include XO's other life-stage websites The Nest, GigMasters, The Bump, How He Asked, and Lasting.

"This is a proud day for XO, a tribute to the dedication of the amazing people at this company, a terrific outcome for our stockholders, and another positive step toward our mission of serving the couples and wedding pros we love," added Steib.

Now what

The transaction has been unanimously approved by XO's board of directors. So assuming it also receives shareholder and regulatory approval in a timely fashion, the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2019.

Advertisement

With shares currently trading a few pennies above the agreed acquisition price -- and assuming waiting longer to sell doesn't result in more favorable long-term capital gains tax treatment -- I think XO investors would do well to take profits and put that money to work elsewhere.

10 stocks we like better than XO GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XO Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.