Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March

What happened

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares outpaced the market last month by rising 12% compared to a 1.8% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The rally added to a strong period for the stock, which is up 43% so far in 2019 and has jumped 70% in the past full year.

So what

The spa and beauty products retailer announced solid holiday-quarter results last month. Sales gains accelerated for the second straight quarter, with comps growth landing at 9.4%. The chain's past moves to trim inventory, meanwhile, allowed it to sell more full-priced items so that gross profit margin improved after falling in recent quarters.

Now what

CEO Mary Dillon and her team are predicting that sales gains will slow to between 6% and 7% in 2019 from this past year's 8% increase. The company is also planning to be more deliberate with spa openings, with 80 set to launch this year compared to 100 in 2018. Still, the chain believes healthy customer traffic, both in stores and online, should support stable operating margins and earnings of between $12.65 per share and $12.85 per share, for a double-digit increase over last year's result.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Ulta BeautyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ulta Beauty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.