Why TiVo Shares Fell 23% Last Month

What happened

Shares of TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) plummeted 23.2% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. At the heart of the matter, you'll find yet another disappointing earnings report. The day after TiVo reported weak first-quarter earnings, the stock plunged 15%.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The media technology specialist's first-quarter sales fell 9.5% year over year, landing at $158 million. Bottom-line losses expanded from $0.15 to $0.21 per share. The Street's consensus estimates had called for a net loss of $0.18 per share on $158 million in sales.

Alongside the financial report, TiVo announced that it will spin off its product and IP licensing business into a separate company, ending a long-running review of strategic options.

Now what

Many investors had been hoping for that strategic review to result in some sort of merger or sale of the entire company, not this lukewarm splitting up into two operations. The new structure should remind investors of the situation before TV Guide parent Rovi acquired media recorder specialist TiVo, shaping the TiVo Corporation in its current form.

Advertisement

That merger never really worked out. TiVo's shares have plunged 67% since the final John Hancock was made on the deal's closing documents, compared to a 32% gain for the S&P 500. I don't think that the spinoff will change TiVo's trajectory much -- the future still looks grim for this increasingly obsolete company.

10 stocks we like better than TiVoWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TiVo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.