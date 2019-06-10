Why Shares of Pareteum Jumped on Monday

What happened

Shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) climbed more than 18% on Monday after the company's CEO came out swinging against a short report issued last week, and a number of Wall Street analysts came to the defense of the cloud-communications platform company.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Pareteum lost nearly a quarter of its value on Friday after a report issued by Aurelius Value questioned recent financial results, claiming Pareteum's better-than-expected quarterly financial results "don't hold up to investigative scrutiny." Aurelius flagged numerous potential issues, calling the company "uninvestible."

CEO Hal Turner, in a letter to shareholders posted on the company's website, warned that "certain short-sellers have used questionable tactics, including leveraging the media to misrepresent facts and make anonymous spurious claims against the company and its officers."

"We categorically deny the allegations put forth," Turner said.

In the letter, he refused to go through Aurelius' accusations blow by blow, saying "we do not intend to legitimize those reports by delving in to them." A number of Wall Street analysts, however, did address the claims and were dismissive of them.

Advertisement

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi called the sell-off an "incredible buying opportunity," noting the company's outperformance in recent quarters. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan, meanwhile, said that his channel checks give him "strong confidence" in the integrity of Pareteum's reporting and lead him to believe the Aurelius report is erroneous.

Now what

As we said on Friday, there are two sides to every story. Pareteum's response has calmed investors, but the stock is still not yet back to where it was trading last week, and is still down more than 30% in the last month.

The best way for a company to make a short-seller go away is to demonstrate strong performance over time. In his letter, Turner said, "Pareteum has experienced tremendous growth, and we continue to grow in a healthy and measurable way."

If so, the company and its investors have nothing to worry about. If not, Aurelius and potentially others are sure to be there to keep the pressure on.

10 stocks we like better than Pareteum CorporationWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pareteum Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.