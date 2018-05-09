Why Shares of Monster Beverage Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) are falling today, down 7% as of 10:55 a.m. EDT, after the energy-drink specialist reported a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

Sales increased 15% year over year to $850.9 million, which was just slightly ahead of analysts' estimates. The company's bottom line checked in a little short at $216 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to analysts' estimates calling for $0.39 per share.

In the press release, Chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks said:

It really wasn't a horrible quarter from Monster Beverage, and while expanding internationally is great for its top line, it's hurting margins in the near term. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales during the first quarter was 60.6%, down 420 basis points year over year. This should be a short-term problem, as eventually Monster Beverage will benefit from growing economies of scale worldwide, which should push gross margin higher.

