Why Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Tumbled Today

article

Image source: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Continue Reading Below

What: Shares of education content and services company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) slumped on Thursday following the release of the company's second-quarter report. HMH missed analyst estimates badly on all fronts and lowered its full-year outlook. At 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was down about 16%.

So what: HMH reported second-quarter revenue of $392 million, up 3.2% year over year but $39 million below the average analyst estimate. Billings were $413 million, down from $436 million during the second quarter of 2015. The EdTech and international businesses drove the sales increase, while the billings decrease was due to a smaller new adoption market.

EPS came in at negative $0.23 during the quarter, down from a loss of $0.06 during the prior-year period and $0.21 lower than analyst expectations. Selling and administrative costs rose by 8% year over year, far faster than revenue growth, which had the effect of knocking down HMH's profitability. Increased spending in the EdTech business and an increase in legal settlements and integration expenses drove the rise in expenses.

Now what: Along with missing analyst estimates for the second quarter by a mile, HMH lowered its guidance for the full year. The company now expects revenue in the range of $1.485 billion to $1.555 billion and billings in the range of $1.525 billion to $1.595 billion. That's down from previous guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.575 billion and $1.625 billion to $1.700 billion, respectively.

Advertisement

CEO Linda K. Zecher tried to reassure investors: "We are confident in the power of our best-in-class K-12 content, and we continue to leverage our solid core business to expand into key growth areas. Despite the revision in guidance, we are seeing continued strength in the fundamentals of our business, and we remain confident about our growth strategy as we move into 2017 and beyond."

A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity The world's biggest tech company forgot to show you something, but a few Wall Street analysts and the Fool didn't miss a beat: There's a small company that's powering their brand-new gadgets and the coming revolution in technology. And we think its stock price has nearly unlimited room to run for early in-the-know investors! To be one of them, just click here.

Timothy Green has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.