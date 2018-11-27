Why Shares of General Motors Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) moved sharply higher on Monday, after GM announced a sweeping restructuring of its North American operations in a bid to boost its free cash flow.

Continue Reading Below

As of 3 p.m. EST on Monday, GM's shares were trading at $38.01, up 4.2% from Friday's close.

So what

Here are the key points of GM's overhaul plan:

5 North American factories will be idled, including those that make the Chevrolet Volt, Cruze, and Impala; the Buick LaCrosse, and the Cadillac CT6 sedan. It's likely that all of those models will be cut from GM's U.S. lineup. About 6,300 workers in the U.S. and Canada will be affected. (It's not yet clear whether all of those factories will be permanently closed.)

2 more factories outside North America will be closed by the end of 2019. (Those haven't been named yet.)

GM will also cut 15% of its salaried workforce in North America, or about 8,100 jobs, including 25% of its executives in the region.

The company is reorganizing its product-development and engineering teams to reduce new-model development costs and bring new products to market more quickly.

Over the next 2 years, GM will double the resources it has allocated to electric-vehicle and autonomous-driving development.

GM expects that the restructuring will cost about $2 billion in cash (mostly for severance payments), while yielding savings of about $6 billion a year by the end of 2020.

Advertisement

Now what

CEO Mary Barra said that GM will continue to maintain its internal-combustion truck, SUV, and crossover models, but that it will now prioritize investments in its upcoming range of electric vehicles.

GM has promised to share more details about the plan and its likely effects at its annual investor briefing in January.

10 stocks we like better than General MotorsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.