Why PVH Stock Soared Today

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) were up 15.5% after the parent company of clothing brands including Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

More specifically, PVH's fiscal fourth-quarter 2018 revenue declined 1% year over year to $2.48 billion -- though that includes a $125 million negative impact from an extra week in the same year-ago period, and sales would have climbed 2% had it not been for foreign currency exchange. On the bottom line, that translated to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $139.7 million, or $1.84 per share, up from $1.58 per share in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

PVH Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico stated he was "very pleased" with their results, noting that the company's relative outperformance was driven largely by the strength of its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands.

"During 2018, we focused on adapting to the changing consumer landscape and geopolitical realities, while taking swift action to address the challenges in our Calvin Klein business," Chirico elaborated. "Additionally, we focused on investing in our talent, supply chain, consumer data and insights, and digital capabilities, which we believe positions our businesses for long-term stockholder value creation."

To that end, PVH expects revenue in the first quarter of 2019 will climb roughly 2% (or 6% at constant currencies), which should translate to adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.45. Analysts, on average, were modeling earnings near the high end of that range on more modest 0.2% revenue growth.

Finally, for the full year 2019, PVH sees revenue increasing roughly 4% from 2018 as reported (or 5% at constant currencies), with adjusted earnings per share of $10.30 to $10.40. In this case, consensus estimates had called for earnings near the lower end of that range on revenue growth closer to 3%.

In the end, coupling that encouraging full-year outlook with PVH's strong end to 2018 gave the market more than enough reason to bid up the stock today.

