Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 11% on Friday

What happened

It's Friday, and shares of postal solutions provider Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) are down again -- this time, by 10.9% (as of 12:45 p.m. EDT).

Continue Reading Below

Once again, there's no obvious driver behind the stock's decline -- no downgrades, no negative press releases from the company (or negative news reports about the company). So once again, I can think of only one thing to blame:

Free cash flow (FCF).

So what

As I explained yesterday, Pitney Bowes' recent "investor day" PowerPoint presentation contained a few disturbing revelations, not the least of which was management's promise that "Free Cash Flow will Return to Year-over-Year Growth in 2022."

On S&P Global Market Intelligence, however, analysts have been forecasting a return to FCF growth by 2021. Thus, although Pitney Bowes phrased its prediction positively, investors may be forgiven for taking the news in a negative light.

Advertisement

Now what

Although Pitney Bowes now appears to be predicting an extra year of free cash flow declining, it is still producing free cash flow currently. Positive free cash flow of more than $200 million, to be precise, and at a market capitalization of $723 million; this means Pitney Bowes stock only costs about 3.6 times the amount of cash it produces in a year right now (and only about 4.5 times earnings).

Were it not for the fact that Pitney Bowes also carries a $2.5 billion slug of debt net of cash, raising its enterprise value to something more like $3.2 billion (and its enterprise value-to-free-cash-flow ratio, accordingly, to 16), I'd almost be inclined to say the stock is looking cheap enough to buy.

Almost.

10 stocks we like better than Pitney BowesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pitney Bowes wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.