Why Pareteum Stock Soared Wednesday

What happened

Shares Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) surged on Wednesday. The stock rose as much as 31.7%. As of 2:36 p.m. EDT, shares were up 23.9%.

Continue Reading Below

The stock's gain was driven by the cloud communications platform company's strong fourth-quarter results, which were announced after market close on Tuesday.

So what

Pareteum's fourth-quarter revenue soared 256% year over year to $14.3 million. Revenue was helped by the company's acquisition of Artilium -- a mobile virtual network and Internet of Things enabler -- in late September.

Pareteum's non-GAAP earnings per share for the period were $0.02, even with its non-GAAP earnings per share in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of around $13 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.01.

Advertisement

Now what

Management is optimistic about 2019, with the company's principal executive officer, Hal Turner, noting:

Management guided for full-year 2019 revenue to be between $105 and $116 million, representing 225% to 260% year-over-year growth.

10 stocks we like better than Pareteum CorporationWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pareteum Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.