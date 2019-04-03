Why Meet Group Stock Lost 16% in March

What happened

Shares of online dating specialist The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) trailed the market last month by shedding 16% versus an 1.8% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The decline still left shares in positive territory for 2019, and the stock has more than doubled in the past 52 weeks.

So what

Investors weren't pleased with some of the specifics of the fourth-quarter earnings report that was issued early in the month. That announcement showed a 31% sales increase that was powered entirely through higher user-subscription fees. Advertising sales continued to slow, landing at $21 million, compared with $25 million a year earlier.

Now what

CEO Geoff Cook and his team predict that the advertising segment will stabilize in 2019, and so investors will be watching that metric over the next few quarters. Meanwhile, management is excited about the potential for video offerings in its apps, which can help boost user engagement and lift ad effectiveness.

Advertisement

As for sales growth, The Meet Group will get an immediate bounce from the recent acquisition of Growlr, a same-sex dating app with over 200,000 daily users. Now it's up to the company to optimize that business to ensure it delivers more value than the $12 million management paid for it.

10 stocks we like better than Meet GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meet Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.