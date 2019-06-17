Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) were up 14.5% as of 3:08 p.m. EDT on Monday. The nice gain appears to be caused by investors' speculation that Iovance could be the target of a buyout by a larger drugmaker, spurred by Pfizer's announcement that it plans to acquire Array BioPharma for $11.4 billion.

Continue Reading Below

So what

There's no reason to think that Pfizer's acquisition of Array will suddenly cause other big drugmakers to begin looking to buy Iovance or any other small biotech. It's not like the executives of big pharmaceutical companies see one of their peers announce a deal and on a whim decide they should go shopping, too.

On the other hand, any time a major acquisition is announced, it prompts investors to think about which companies could be next to either make an acquisition or be acquired. Iovance is a viable candidate on the list of potential acquisition targets.

The biotech doesn't have an approved drug yet. However, Iovance made a big splash at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) earlier this month. The company provided an update on two of its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies, LN-145 and lifileucel. The durability of responses for these TIL immunotherapies was especially encouraging.

Iovance checks off several criteria that could make it an attractive buyout choice. The company's market cap is only around $2.7 billion -- in the sweet spot for many big drugmakers. Iovance also has a late-stage candidate in lifileucel that could potentially be approved within the next couple of years.

Advertisement

Now what

Will Iovance be among the next small biotechs to be gobbled up at a big premium? Maybe, but maybe not. In the meantime, there are several things to watch with the company that could drive its share price higher.

Iovance plans to sit down with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2019 to talk about a pathway to approval for LN-145 in treating cervical cancer. The biotech is also dosing patients in its pivotal study evaluating lifileucel in treating advanced melanoma. Initial results from this study should be on the way in early 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Keith Speights owns shares of PFE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.