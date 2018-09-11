Why Integrated Device Technology Stock Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of semiconductor company Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ: IDTI), or IDT, jumped on Tuesday, rising as much as 11.5%. The stock is up 10.7% as of 2:07 p.m. EDT.

Continue Reading Below

The stock's gain follows news that Japanese chipmaker Renesas has signed a definitive agreement to acquire IDT in an all-cash deal valued at about 733 billion yen, or $6.7 billion.

So what

"The acquisition combines two recognized leaders in embedded processors and analog mixed-signal semiconductors," explained Renesas in a press release, "each with unique strengths in delivering products to improve performance and efficiency in high-computing electronic systems."

Today's gain adds to IDT stock's rise on Aug. 31 when news first broke that IDT could be acquired by Renesas. At the time, the deal was rumored to be valued at around $6 billion.

The stock's gain on Tuesday makes sense, as the $6.7 billion deal translates to $49 per IDT share. Even after IDT's rise on Tuesday, shares are trading below $47.

Advertisement

Now what

Renesas expects the deal to be "highly accretive" to its pro forma non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP earnings per share, and free cash flow.

Though the boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, it is still subject to shareholder votes and regulatory approvals. But Renesas management expects the deal to close sometime during the first half of 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Integrated Device TechnologyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Integrated Device Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.