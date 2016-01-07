Why I Think Netflix Stock Is Worth the Crazy Ride

Continue Reading Below
Longer term, I do think this can be a $600 stock. I know it's got a 97 P/E and I know I'm crazy, nevertheless, if you have the stomach for volatility, Netflix I think is the stock for you.
DISCLOSURES
|
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
|
Owns
|
Family Owns
|
Firm Owns
|
Investment
|CHARLES
|N
|N
|Y
|N
|MATT
|N
|N
|N
|N
|HILARY
|N
|N
|N
|N
|JIM
|N
|N
|N
|N
|RON
|N
|N
|Y
|N
|STEVE
|N
|N
|N
|N
What do you think?
