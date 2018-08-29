Why Helios and Matheson Stock Is Down Another 10% Today

What happened

When a stock has a share price of less than $0.02, it doesn't take much of a move to shift it 10% -- up or down. For that reason, when you learn that today, MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) stock is down 10.1% as of 12:40 p.m. EDT, you probably shouldn't be surprised.

Continue Reading Below

And yet, a microscopic stock price (it was listed at $0.0189 as of 1:34 p.m. EDT) isn't Helios' only problem today. Turns out, MoviePass subscribers are preparing to abandon the service in droves.

So what

That's the upshot of a new poll in The Hollywood Reporter, which says that over the past four months, the number of MoviePass subscribers who say they're "very satisfied" with the service has plummeted 35 percentage points (from 83% to just 48%).

Among the survey's other revelations, only 44% of the company's subscribers still "strongly" agree that MoviePass is a "a great deal" after the Helios subsidiary recently imposed a raft of new restrictions on its members' ability to see movies. And despite all the company's moves to cut cash burn and save the stock from crashing, 50% of MoviePass members say that they still worry the company "won't last."

Voicing complaints such as "They kept changing the rules" and as a result "I couldn't see the movie I wanted to see when I wanted to see it," 19% of MoviePass subscribers polled had canceled their subscriptions -- and half of those did so within the past turbulent month of continual rule changes. What's more, 47% of those members who've stuck with MoviePass up to this point say they're also now "very or somewhat likely to cancel" their subscriptions.

Advertisement

Now what

Combined with the 19% who've already canceled (an estimate based on the survey), this implies that MoviePass could eventually lose as many as 66% of its once 3.2 million members -- potentially dropping the service to 1 million members or fewer.

While that would certainly mean Helios will lose less money going forward, it would also wipe out the growth story that's long been one of the stock's greatest strengths. No wonder investors are fleeing.

10 stocks we like better than Helios and Matheson AnalyticsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Helios and Matheson Analytics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.