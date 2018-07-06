Why Francesca's Holdings Stock Popped 27.7% in June

What happened

Shares of Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) jumped 27.7% in the month of June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors digested progress shown in the specialty retailer's latest quarter. To be sure, though shares initially fell after Francesca's announced fiscal first-quarter results on June 5, 2018, the stock ultimately rebounded to close the day up 8% and continued to rise from there.

So what

For perspective, Francesca's shares had also only just finished climbing 19% in the month of May as the market watched strong results roll in from several of the company's peers.

When Francesca's report hit the wires, its own performance admittedly seemed underwhelming at first glance. Quarterly revenue had declined 7% year over year to $100.4 million, including a 16% decrease in comparable-store sales. That translated to a net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.11 per share, swinging down from a $0.12-per-share profit in the same year-ago period.

But the report was largely in line with the expectations of both the company and Wall Street, leaving Francesca's comfortable in reaffirming its previous full-year sales and earnings guidance.

Now what

Still, Francesca's CEO Steve Lawrence offered a light at the end of the tunnel for investors, noting that their assortments now fully reflect their "new vision for merchandising" and the launch of a new customer loyalty program. As such, Lawrence predicted that comparable-store sales will inflect to be positive in the second half of the year.

"I am proud of the team's hard work and dedication and look forward to building upon our efforts to get our business back on track to deliver sustainable long-term sales and profitability growth," Lawrence added.

With the stock still trading nearly 30% below its 52-week high set almost exactly one year ago today, it should be no surprise to see some investors walking back through Francesca's doors to look for even better days ahead.

