Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Is Nosediving Today

What happened

After the company reported turnover in the executive suite and weak fourth-quarter results, shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA), a commercial-stage biopharma focused on diseases of the liver, dropped 27% as of 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Here are the key takeaways from today's announcement:

Dr. David Zaccardelli has been appointed as Dova's president and chief executive officer. Dr. Zaccardelli was formerly an executive at United Therapeutics Corporation .

. Alex Sapir, the company's outgoing CEO, is no longer with the company. This change went into effect on Sunday.

Jason Hoitt is joining the company as chief commercial officer. Hoitt spent a good portion of his career with Gilead Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals .

and . The company also provided investors with a preliminary look at net product sales for Doptelet, which are expected to land between $2.4 million and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter. For context, Wall Street was expecting $4.8 million in revenue, so this was a substantial miss.

Traders slammed the stock in response to the weak quarterly results and surprise management shake-up.

Now what

Advertisement

Dova's stock is currently trading at an all-time low, which makes sense given the uncertainty surrounding its leadership team and disappointing fourth-quarter results.

Time might show that hiring Dr. Zaccardelli was the right move for the business to make and that the company's opportunity ahead warrants investor attention at today's prices. However, right now, there are a lot of unanswered questions lingering in the air, so I think that caution is appropriate.

10 stocks we like better than Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.