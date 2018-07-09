Why Clorox Company Stock Jumped 11.9% in June to Deliver Its Best Month This Year

What happened

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares made a dramatic comeback in June, ending the month 11.9% higher according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence and reversing a major chunk of the losses they'd piled on year to date.

Continue Reading Below

Interestingly, Clorox shares have been on the rise ever since the company reported its third-quarter earnings early May despite a full-year earnings downgrade. What gives?

So what

Rising cost pressure has been a common theme across the consumer goods industry. Clorox's third-quarter gross margin dropped to 42.8% from 44% as a result. Yet, the company earned 5% higher net profit year over year on lower taxes and 3% growth in sales. More importantly, Clorox upgraded its full-year sales guidance to the higher end of its previous range of 1%-3%. On the flip side, it downgraded its fiscal 2018 earnings per share (EPS) outlook to $6.15-$6.30 from $6.17-$6.37. There's nothing to worry here, though.

In March, Clorox announced plans to acquire health and wellness company, Nutranext for $700 million, to be financed through cash and debt. While Clorox expects the acquisition to add a percentage point to its top line this year (hence the revenue outlook upgrade), acquisition-related expenses are expected to dilute its earnings.

Investors were encouraged by Clorox's resilience amid challenging cost conditions. To top that, the company announced a share repurchase program worth $2 billion later in May, reflecting management's confidence in its long-term goals, which include 3%-5% growth in annual sales and conversion of 11%-13% annual revenue into free cash flows.

Advertisement

Rising cash flows should also mean higher dividends for shareholders: Clorox has already made a mark in the dividend world as a Dividend Aristocrat and rewarded shareholders with a good 14% increase in dividends earlier this year.

So what

Clorox's full-year outlook, after the downgrade, calls for a solid 16% growth in EPS at the midpoint. While the Nutranext acquisition is unlikely to be accretive before fiscal 2020, Clorox should still be able to grow its EPS at a decent clip next year. The growth potential in earnings and dividend, coupled with the buyback program, was good enough for the market to propel Clorox shares higher last month.

10 stocks we like better than The Clorox CompanyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Clorox Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.