Why Box Inc. Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of cloud storage company Box (NYSE: BOX) took a hit on Wednesday, falling as much as 11.6% after the company reported its second-quarter results for fiscal 2019. Shares were down 8.8% as of 12:01 p.m. EDT.

Continue Reading Below

The stock's pullback is likely because of Box's weaker-than-expected forecast for third-quarter revenue and a wider-than-expected outlook for its adjusted loss per share.

So what

Box reported second-quarter revenue of $148 million, up 21% year over year. Its non-GAAP loss per share was $0.05, less than a loss of $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. Both metrics beat consensus analyst estimates for revenue of $146.5 million and a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.06.

But management's guidance for third-quarter revenue between $154 million and $155 million and a third-quarter non-GAAP loss per share between $0.08 and $0.07 fell short. On average, analysts expected third-quarter revenue of $155 million and a third-quarter loss per share of $0.06.

Now what

Advertisement

CFO Dylan Smith expressed confidence about the company's future in Box's second-quarter earnings release, noting, "Our proven ability to further capture our market opportunity while driving operational leverage positions us for long-term growth on our path to $1 billion [in annual revenue] and beyond."

It's important to note that Box lifted the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance range for fiscal 2019, putting it between $606 million and $608 million.

10 stocks we like better than BoxWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Box wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.