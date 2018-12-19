Why Boeing Stock Popped 5% Today

What happened

Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) jumped as much as 5% in Tuesday trading before retracing to end the day still up a healthy 3.8%.

Continue Reading Below

Investors appeared pleased with the announcement by Boeing this morning that its board has elected to raise the company's quarterly dividend payout 20% to $2.055 per share and increased its share buyback program to $20 billion.

So what

Boeing's new dividend works out to $8.22 on an annual basis, which works out to a 2.5% yield at the stock's closing share price of $328.23 Tuesday -- more than 25% better than the average 1.96% dividend yield across all stocks listed among the S&P 500.

The $20 billion share buyback authorization represents a more than 11% increase over the $18 billion authorized last December. However, Boeing noted that it had already burned through "$9 billion worth" of the previous buyback authorization, so in fact, today's announcement represents more than double the amount of share value Boeing was currently authorized to pursue -- a big vote of confidence by Boeing's management in the belief that its stock is undervalued.

Now what

Advertisement

Boeing expects to buy back up to $20 billion worth of its shares over the next 24 months, beginning in early 2019. At current valuations, Boeing will be paying roughly 19.3 times trailing earnings to buy back its shares -- but only 13.2 times free cash flow.

Sounds like a bargain to me.

10 stocks we like better than BoeingWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.