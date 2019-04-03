Why Big Lots Stock Gained 21% in March

What happened

Off-price retailer Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) trounced the market last month by gaining 21% compared to a 1.8% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The rally added to a good 2019 for shareholders, but Big Lots remains lower by 11% over the past year -- compared to an 11% spike in the S&P 500.

So what

Investors cheered the company's holiday-season quarterly earnings report, which showed that sales growth held steady at about 3% to land the retailer at 1.2% growth for the full year. That marked Big Lots' best expansion pace since 2015.

Executives had predicted a more modest increase but said in early March that "we experienced meaningful sales acceleration in December and January driving Q4 sales and earnings above the high end of our guidance."

Now what

Advertisement

CEO Bruce Thorn and his team are predicting that the positive momentum will carry into 2019, with sales expected to grow in the low-single digits. Investors should see lots of short-term business changes as part of what the company called a "test-to-measure" agenda, which includes trial runs at everything from new merchandise categories to different advertising cadences. That reinventing process represents Big Lots' surest path toward delivering its fifth straight year of sales growth.

10 stocks we like better than Big LotsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Big Lots wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.