Why ARRIS International plc. Jumped 19% Higher Today

Image source: ARRIS.

What: Shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ: ARRS) rose as much as 18.9% in early Thursday trading, before stabilizing at a more modest 13% gain. The surge was driven by a strong second-quarter report, which left analysts scratching their heads over a large earnings surprise.

Continue Reading Below

So what: In the second quarter, the telecom equipment maker's unaudited report showed adjusted earnings of $0.84 per diluted share on $1.73 billion in top-line sales. The 37% year-over-year revenue leap rested on the acquisition of industry peer Pace, which closed in early January.

The bottom-line stunner was a direct result of a $69 million tax benefit, which in turn was unlocked by the Pace buyout. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings before taxes stopped at $13.7 million, or about half of the year-ago figure on the same line.

Now what: The Pace integration is proceeding smoothly, producing cost savings slightly ahead of schedule. CFO Dave Potts noted that ARRIS is on track to land in the upper half of existing full-year guidance ranges.

ARRIS is already shipping modest volumes of advanced products like 4K set-top cable boxes and DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, setting the stage for strong growth as these technologies become a mainstream part of consumer markets.

Advertisement

CEO Bob Stanzione explained the potential growth drivers he sees on the horizon:

A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity The world's biggest tech company forgot to show you something, but a few Wall Street analysts and the Fool didn't miss a beat: There's a small company that's powering their brand-new gadgets and the coming revolution in technology. And we think its stock price has nearly unlimited room to run for early in-the-know investors! To be one of them, just click here.

Anders Bylund has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.