Why Achillion Pharmaceuticals Is Cratering Again Today

What happened

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) dropped by as much as 20.8% today on more than seven times the average daily volume. Interestingly enough, today's plunge comes on top of yesterday's 22.8% decline. What's causing investors to hit the exits this week?

Continue Reading Below

Yesterday, Achillion released an interim peek at its oral factor D inhibitor, ACH-4471, as a treatment for both paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), as well as early-stage pharmacokinetics and efficacy data for its follow-on drug candidates, ACH-5228 and ACH-5548. While these results were overall positive across the board, Achillion noted that it has decided to shelve ACH-4471 as a monotherapy in PNH.

So what

At present, the standard of care for PNH -- a rare blood disorder caused by the destruction of red blood cells by the complement system -- is Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: ALXN) Soliris. So Achillion and other potential competitors are charged with developing drugs that are either more convenient but as efficient and safe as or flat-out superior to Alexion's market share-leading medicine. From the look of things, ACH-4471 didn't appear to meet these criteria as a monotherapy, leading to Achillion's decision to pivot to its earlier-stage PNH assets for the future.

Now what

There is a silver lining from yesterday's clinical update, however. Achillion is staying the course with ACH-4471's program for C3G, a serious kidney ailment that currently lacks any approved treatments in the United States. The problem, however, is that the company has only released a smattering of data for the drug in this indication, making it next to impossible to gauge its chances at successfully completing a full-blown clinical program in C3G. As such, this small-cap biotech stock probably doesn't belong in your portfolio unless you are comfortable with high levels of risk and are willing to wait while its pipeline continues to slowly mature.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Achillion PharmaceuticalsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Achillion Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.