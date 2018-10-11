Why Abiomed Stock Jumped 10.6% in September -- and Is Down 16.6% in October

What happened

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock jumped 10.6% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% last month.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the minimally invasive heart pump maker, however, have given back those gains already in October. Through Oct. 10, the stock is down 16.6%. Unlike last month's movement, which was due to company-specific news, this month's sell-off appears to be a casualty of the broader market's struggles. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are in the red 4.4% and 7.8%, respectively, so far this month. High-flying stocks, such as Abiomed -- which is still up 100% in 2018 -- have been particularly hard hit.

So what

We can attribute the stock's hardy September performance to the company's release on Sept. 24 of data presented at an industry conference that showed the use of the company's Impella heart pump and best practices significantly increased the survival rate of patients suffering cardiogenic shock.

More specifically, the analysis of data from the company's database "shows a relative increase of 24% in mean survival in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients since Impella's cardiogenic shock FDA [Food and Drug Administration] post-market approval."

The market sent shares of Abiomed soaring 9% on Sept. 24 following the release of this data.

Advertisement

Now what

Investors should be getting material news about the fast-growing -- it grew revenue 26% year over year last quarter -- and profitable medical device manufacturer soon. Abiomed hasn't yet announced the date on which it will release its fiscal second-quarter 2019 results, but it will probably be later this month.

When the Danyers, Mass.-company released its first-quarter results in late July, management raised full-year fiscal 2019 revenue guidance by increasing the lower end of its range by $15 million. The company now expects full-year revenue between $755 million and $770 million. At the midpoint, that represents growth of 28.5% year over year.

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Abiomed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.