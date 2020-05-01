Whole Foods offering facemasks to shoppers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Whole Foods is taking steps to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are being asked to wear masks while shopping in the stores and within the next week, Whole Foods will be offering free, disposable masks to all customers nationwide when they arrive at the store, according to the Amazon blog.

Amazon purchased the supermarket chain in 2017.

"Earlier this week we announced we’ve provided over 100 million masks to our global Amazon operations network and Whole Foods Market stores, making them available to all Amazon associates, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex participants, seasonal employees, and Whole Foods Market Team Members," according to a statement. "We have enough mask inventory to cover our entire operations and stores network."

The company expects to invest more than $800 million in the first half of the year on safety measures through the purchase of Covid-19 protective items.

In the second quarter of 2020, Amazon expects to invest approximately $4 billion on COVID-related expenses to get products to customers and keeping employees safe.