White House urges jobless to 'find something new' in ad campaign

A new White House campaign is aimed at getting people back to work as the coronavirus caused record unemployment in America.

An ad campaign launched on Tuesday, encourages people who are out of work or unhappy in their jobs or careers to go out and “find something new.”

The opening ad in the “Find Something New” campaign features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources.

In the past week it was reported that another 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits. That is despite the labor markets starting to recover from the pandemic and lockdowns.

That pushes the total number of unemployed since the start of the pandemic to nearly 50 million.

The campaign is a product of the White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which President Trump created in 2018. The board is co-chaired by Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The nonprofit Ad Council on Tuesday was announcing “Find Something New,” which it created in collaboration with IBM, Apple and members of the Business Roundtable, along with the White House and the workforce policy advisory board.

The initial 30-second spot features ordinary people talking about their experiences with career challenges and transitions.

The companion website offers links to education and training options, including online and virtual learning.

The Trump administration has argued that college isn't for everybody and that skills-based job and vocational training are alternatives.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.