White House press secretary on Bloomberg 2020: ‘Hold onto your sodas, America’

President Trump is ready to throw down in 2020 — no matter who the Democratic nominee may be, according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Continue Reading Below

“Hold on to your sodas, America,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in response to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential run.

BILLIONAIRE BLOOMBERG JUMPS INTO PRESIDENTIAL RACE: HOW MUCH IS HE WORTH?

Following Grisham's appearance, Trump told reporters at the White House that Bloomberg doesn't have the "magic to do well" but would "hurt Biden."

"Little Michael will fail," said Trump. "He will spend a lot of money. He's got some really big issues. He's got some personal problems and he's got a lot of other problems."

Although Grisham has yet to speak to the president about Bloomberg, and the Hatch Act prevents her from making too many comments, she said, the White House believes that Trump’s policies are strong enough to beat any contender.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“He's got results. He's got a great jobs, great market,” she said. “Whoever the ultimate candidate will be, will lose."

The U.S. unemployment rate recently fell to its lowest level in 50 years, according to the Labor Department, while the stock market closed at a record high on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS