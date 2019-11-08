Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Election

White House press secretary on Bloomberg 2020: ‘Hold onto your sodas, America’

"Whoever the ultimate candidate will be, will lose."

By FOXBusiness
close
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the White House is not worried about anyone running against President Trump. video

2020 Democratic nominee will lose to Trump: White House press secretary

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the White House is not worried about anyone running against President Trump.

President Trump is ready to throw down in 2020 — no matter who the Democratic nominee may be, according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Continue Reading Below

“Hold on to your sodas, America,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in response to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential run.

BILLIONAIRE BLOOMBERG JUMPS INTO PRESIDENTIAL RACE: HOW MUCH IS HE WORTH?

Following Grisham's appearance, Trump told reporters at the White House that Bloomberg doesn't have the "magic to do well" but would "hurt Biden."

"Little Michael will fail," said Trump. "He will spend a lot of money. He's got some really big issues. He's got some personal problems and he's got a lot of other problems."

President Trump discusses the possibility of running against Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential election. Video

Although Grisham has yet to speak to the president about Bloomberg, and the Hatch Act prevents her from making too many comments, she said, the White House believes that Trump’s policies are strong enough to beat any contender.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“He's got results. He's got a great jobs, great market,” she said. “Whoever the ultimate candidate will be, will lose."

The U.S. unemployment rate recently fell to its lowest level in 50 years, according to the Labor Department, while the stock market closed at a record high on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS