Whirlpool making $55 million expansion in Oklahoma

Whirlpool Corp. has announced plans for a $55 million expansion that will bring about 150 more jobs to Oklahoma.

The home appliance company says in a news release Tuesday that it will build a distribution center adjacent to an existing manufacturing plant in Tulsa. Construction on the 798,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to start in November with a complete date of December 2019.

Continue Reading Below

Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum praised the announcement, saying Whirlpool is a leader in recruiting residents of all nationalities and backgrounds, which he has promoted during his time in office.

Whirlpool reports $21 billion in annual sales in 2017 and 92,000 employees. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid and Maytag.